One Day “Fall Repair Cafe” Opening

If you need a quick fix for a broken item an upcoming Fall Repair Cafe is the place to take it.

Skilled volunteers are ready to help fix things. From electrical repairs and flat tires on bikes, to fixing jewelry, sewing projects and small woodworking tasks, they’ve got you covered.

Kids are invited to bring their broken crayons to be melted into new ones they can use again.

This event is a collaboration with North Salina Community Development, Community Resilience Hub at Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio, and Crossroads Church Men’s Group.

Volunteers can only handle small items at this event.

The Fall Repair Cafe will be on Saturday, October 18th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Art Center Warehouse,149 S. 4th Street.