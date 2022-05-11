Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 68 °

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Concert

Todd PittengerMay 11, 2022

A rock n roll legend whose “high-energy boogie-blues” sound became a staple of rock radio will be in Salina on Friday. George Thorogood and the Destroyers are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits. Thorogood’s hits include:

  • One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
  • Move It On Over
  • I Drink Alone
  • Bad To The Bone

Tickets to see George Thorogood and the Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour:45 Years Of Rock” this Friday night at the Stiefel Theatre are still available.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Concer...

A rock n roll legend whose "high-energy boogie-blues" sound became a staple of rock radio will be in...

May 11, 2022 Comments

Great Kansas Fishing Derby to Begin

Kansas News

May 11, 2022

Update: Burglary Suspect Caught

Kansas News

May 11, 2022

Man Injured in Fall at Coronado Hei...

Kansas News

May 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

One Bourbon, One Scotch, ...
May 11, 2022Comments
Great Kansas Fishing Derb...
May 11, 2022Comments
Update: Burglary Suspect ...
May 11, 2022Comments
Man Injured in Fall at Co...
May 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra