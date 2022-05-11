One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Concert

A rock n roll legend whose “high-energy boogie-blues” sound became a staple of rock radio will be in Salina on Friday. George Thorogood and the Destroyers are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits. Thorogood’s hits include:

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

Move It On Over

I Drink Alone

Bad To The Bone

Tickets to see George Thorogood and the Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour:45 Years Of Rock” this Friday night at the Stiefel Theatre are still available.