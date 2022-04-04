One Arrest Leads to Another in Burglary and Drug Cases

An arrest made early Friday morning led Saline County deputies to another arrest later that day.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1 a.m., a deputy noticed a suspicious truck parked outside of A & A Towing, located at 1332 N. Ohio. The location was the same as a stolen property case from early last week.

Upon further investigation, the deputy noticed a fresh cut in the fence, and several vehicles were messed with. There was also a stack of batteries in the vicinity.

No one was in the area at the time. The truck was towed.

At 7 a.m. Friday, deputies returned to the property and spotted a man in a nearby tree line. The man took off, but deputies were able to track him down shortly after.

The man, identified as 44-year-old George Wagner of Salina, was arrested. Soldan said the truck found on the property earlier in the morning wasn’t registered to Wagner but wasn’t believed to be stolen either. Wagner was still said to be connected to bringing the truck to the property, however.

Wagner was booked into the Saline County Jail and is facing charges that could include vehicle burglary, attempted theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

After that arrest, deputies secured a search warrant at the motel on S. Broadway that Wagner had been staying at in hopes of tracking down the stolen property from last week’s burglary on the A & A Towing property.

Instead, contact was made with 37-year-old Brennen Jefferson, who was staying in the room under Wagner’s name.

Jefferson had a U.S. Marshal’s warrant in his name for a probation violation. Also, Soldan said numerous drugs were found in the room. Jefferson was arrested for the warrant, as well as requested charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hallucinogenic drug.

Soldan said no stolen property was found in the room.