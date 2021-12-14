Salina, KS

On-Site Flu Vaccinations Offered

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2021

A Salina healthcare organization is offering to administer  flu vaccinations at area businesses.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center, their outreach department is now bringing flu vaccinations directly to the workplace. They say its an opportunity for employers to keep their team health by offering on-site flu vaccinations.

The new Outreach Department will come to a business and vaccinate.

Businesses can sign up for this winter or pre-register to reserve a clinic next fall by calling 785-825-7251 ext. 523 or by completing the form at the link below.

_ _ _

salinahealth.org/onsitefluvaccines

 

