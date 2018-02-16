Smoky Valley Posts Senior Night Sweep

The Smoky Valley lady Vikings finally got their 2nd win of the year outlasting the Larned Indians 42-37 on Senior Night. Amanda Behanna sr. led the Vikings with 15 points as she single handedly kept the Vikings in the first half with 13 points and her team trailing 20-17. But the 2nd half saw the Vikings keep the Indians from getting too far ahead and actually took a 26-25 lead after 3. The 4th quarter saw more of the same as the Vikings went inside to Freshman Bri Franklin and held on for a 42-37 win.

In the nightcap 5 seniors started and played outstanding as the vikings took a 32-22 lead at the half. Nick Reinert kept Larned at arms length with his 14 2nd quarter points. Then in the 3rd quarter it was the 3 ball that allowed the Vikings to outscore Larned 21-20 to take a 53-40 lead then in the 4th the Viking defense showed up and held the Indians to only 5 points and raced to a 70-45 win. Reinerts 19 points led a senior class as all contributed Heitschmidt had 15, Weldy 13 Adams 9 and Able 3. Vikings will finish the regular season at Hillsboro next Tuesday.