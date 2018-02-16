Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 30 °

Smoky Valley Posts Senior Night Sweep

Don BengtsonFebruary 16, 2018

The Smoky Valley lady Vikings finally got their 2nd win of the year outlasting the Larned Indians 42-37 on Senior Night. Amanda Behanna sr. led the Vikings with 15 points as she single handedly kept the Vikings in the first half with 13 points and her team trailing 20-17. But the 2nd half saw the Vikings keep the Indians from getting too far ahead and actually took a 26-25 lead after 3. The 4th quarter saw more of the same as the Vikings went inside to Freshman Bri Franklin and held on for a 42-37 win.

In the nightcap 5 seniors started and played outstanding as the vikings took a 32-22 lead at the half. Nick Reinert kept Larned at arms length with his 14 2nd quarter points. Then in the 3rd quarter it was the 3 ball that allowed the Vikings to outscore Larned 21-20 to take a 53-40 lead then in the 4th the Viking defense showed up and held the Indians to only 5 points and raced to a 70-45 win. Reinerts 19 points led a senior class as all contributed Heitschmidt had 15, Weldy 13 Adams 9 and Able 3. Vikings will finish the regular season at Hillsboro next Tuesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Smoky Valley Splits at Lyons

February 13, 2018 9:22 pm

Smoky Valley Splits with Pratt on the Road

February 9, 2018 9:22 pm

Smoky Valley Drops Pair of Games to Hesston

February 2, 2018 9:27 pm

Smoky Valley splits at Hoisington

January 30, 2018 9:17 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart Boys Smoke Republic Co...

The Sacred Heart teams traveled to Belvielle tonight to take on the Republic County Buffaloes. The g...

February 16, 2018 Comments

Minneapolis Boys Capture Huge Win O...

Sports News

February 16, 2018

Smoky Valley Posts Senior Night Swe...

Sports News

February 16, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

February 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Enrollment Underway for 5...
February 16, 2018Comments
Fire Destroys Contents of...
February 16, 2018Comments
Salina Perkins Restaurant...
February 16, 2018Comments
8th Most Wanted Arrest
February 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO