O’Malley Ends Campaign For Governor

The Kansas Governor’s race has one fewer candidate.

Former state representative Ed O’Malley, a moderate Republican, announced on Thursday that he is ending his campaign.

In a statement O’Malley said “I know many supporters will be disappointed. I am, too. I cannot help but feel as if I have let so many people down. Yet, the flip side of our shared optimism for the future of Kansas has to be brutal realism about what it will take to get there. It was an honor to run this campaign. I pledge to continue working for the greater good of all Kansans.”

There are still 10 Republicans in the race, 5 Democrats, and 2 Independents.

Complete list of candidates:

Republicans

Jim Barnett

Jeff Colyer

Wink Hartman

Mark Hutton

Kris Kobach

Ken Selzer

Patrick Kucera

Ethan Randleas

Tyler Ruzich

Dominic Scavuzzo

Democrats

Arden Anderson

Carl Brewer

Josh Svaty

Jim Ward

Jack Bergeson

Independents

Richard Kloos

Greg Orman