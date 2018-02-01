Salina, KS

O’Malley Ends Campaign For Governor

Todd PittengerFebruary 1, 2018

The Kansas Governor’s race has one fewer candidate.

Former state representative Ed O’Malley, a moderate Republican, announced on Thursday that he is ending his campaign.

In a statement O’Malley said “I know many supporters will be disappointed. I am, too. I cannot help but feel as if I have let so many people down. Yet, the flip side of our shared optimism for the future of Kansas has to be brutal realism about what it will take to get there. It was an honor to run this campaign. I pledge to continue working for the greater good of all Kansans.”

There are still 10 Republicans in the race, 5 Democrats, and 2 Independents.

Complete list of candidates:

Republicans

Jim Barnett
Jeff Colyer
Wink Hartman
Mark Hutton
Kris Kobach
Ken Selzer
Patrick Kucera
Ethan Randleas
Tyler Ruzich
Dominic Scavuzzo

Democrats

Arden Anderson
Carl Brewer
Josh Svaty
Jim Ward
Jack Bergeson

Independents

Richard Kloos
Greg Orman

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

