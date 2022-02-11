Salina, KS

Older Cell Phones Losing 911 Service

Metro Source News February 11, 2022

AT&T’s 3G towers will shut down later this month and other networks aren’t far behind. That will leave older mobile devices out in the cold when it comes to connecting with emergency networks.

Once 3G towers are retired, phones that use older 3G networks won’t be able to call 911. The same is true for devices such as home security systems, medical alert devices, and vehicles equipped with SOS communications like OnStar.

State emergency officials are warning owners of older phones to replace their devices before an emergency comes up.

Photo by Alp Duran via Unpslash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

