Music by the Mill Fundraiser

Music lovers, history enthusiasts, and community supporters will love the new FUNdraiser at the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum on Saturday, October 22.

According to the organization, “Music by the Mill” is a new fall event featuring great music, delicious food, and the opportunity to support community heritage going back more than a century.

Local Lindsborg band Old Man Lingonberry will be the featured entertainment at Music by the Mill, to be held 4-6 p.m. by the Smoky Hill River and the museum’s historic 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mill.

With genre-crossing influences for a wide, family-friendly appeal, Old Man Lingonberry is Tyler Atkinson, Taton Tubbs, Tyler Tubbs, and Jesse Crawford. Videos of their past performances are available at www.facebook.com/oldmanlingonberry.

While taking in the tunes, guests can enjoy mouth-watering, authentic Mexican food – tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and burritos – from the La Jefa Mexicana food truck!

No ticket or admission fee is required, but freewill donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go to the continuing support and maintenance of the museum. In addition to the roller mill, centerpiece attractions also include the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair Swedish Pavilion, an 1870 homestead cabin (one of the first above-ground structures in the area), and McPherson County’s first courthouse – called Sweadal.

Caroline de Filippis, Community Development Director, said Music by the Mill will be a fun way to show support for the heritage of the Smoky Valley and Kansas.

“We want to invite everyone to come celebrate with us,” de Filippis said. “The museum and river is a beautiful place that will be filled with beautiful music. We can’t wait to see the community come together and support this incredible treasure.”