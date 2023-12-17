Old Mill Museum Leader to Transition Out

After guiding the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum through two important and successful years – including the 125th anniversary of the Old Mill’s construction – the museum’s Executive Director is preparing to hand off her position to a new chief executive.

She will stay in the museum’s top job until the right person is found to take her place, then will move to a more supporting role as Mission Director after the new Executive Director is hired.

“I’ve served at the museum in various roles for more than 40 years now and am getting ready to retire within the next few years,” said Lenora Lynam, Executive Director. “I care about this place so much; I don’t want to disturb the momentum and significant success we’ve had the last few years with a sudden retirement. The goal is to have a smooth handoff to a great new Executive Director as we plan the future of the museum and the preservation of its historic treasures.”

During her time as Executive Director, the museum more than doubled its membership, brought in nearly half a million in grants for a variety of preservation and community projects; ran a successful annual campaign of nearly $100,000; and modernized with audio and virtual tours. The museum is also on pace to have more than 1,000 more visitors in 2023 than in 2022.

With Lynam announcing this job transition at the museum, it also means that the Lindsborg Museum is now officially starting the job search for a highly qualified candidate to become the museum’s next Executive Director.

Director candidates must have achieved at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field; have 5-10 years experience in business or non-profit organizations (ideally in a museum setting); possess senior-level leadership experience with a proven track record of enacting strategic vision and planning; be able to fundraise effectively; and demonstrate strong organization and leadership skills.

To apply, send a current résumé to Mai-Lin Wohler at [email protected] or apply online at www.oldmillmuseum.org/careers. Applications will continue to be taken until a candidate is selected.

Kirsten Bruce, President of the Museum Board of Directors, expressed her thanks for Lynam’s leadership during a time of critical transition for the museum.

“Moving from being government-owned to being an independent non-profit was an important, transitional journey at the museum,” Bruce said. “Lynam has been an excellent captain through that time, and we want to thank her for ensuring that the leadership transition here will give us smooth sailing into the future.”