Old Mill Museum Holding Heritage Christmas

Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is inviting the community to its annual holiday tradition of Heritage Christmas on Saturday, December 10. The holiday celebration will run 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Along lamp-lit pathways, the evening will feature holiday music, kids’ crafts and cookie decorating, dramatic theater, guided tours of the 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mills, and even a visit from Old St. Nick!

Lenora Lynam, Executive Director, said this is one of her favorite times of year at the mill.

“We value tradition around the holidays, and our museum treasures have more than a century of history,” she said. “This is the perfect place to come with family and enjoy the Christmas season.”

During the evening event, museum admission will be by donation, with suggested donation $5 per adult and $2 for children ages 7-12.

Music is scheduled for inside the museum’s original 1904 World’s Fair Swedish Pavilion, including such guests as the Front Porch Pickers, the Mennonite Chorus, and Formal Flutes.

At the other end of the museum grounds, there will be guided tours of the beautiful and historic 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mills.

Next door in the main museum building, kids can enjoy decorating sugar cookies and share their gift wishes with Santa, starting at 6:00 p.m.

In Heritage Square buildings, people can enjoy refreshments in Sweadal – the first county courthouse – do a variety of kids’ crafts in the one-room schoolhouse, hear “A Shepherd’s Story of Christmas” in the stable, and watch “Christmas on the Prairie” presented by the Smoky Valley High School Drama Team in the Train Depot.

The museum gift shop will also be open into the evening hours for holiday shopping. Find books, toys, souvenirs, and unique limited-edition items. These include wood turned pens, letter openers and wine corks made from boards that had to be removed from the mill’s scale house; or original historic unused flour bags.