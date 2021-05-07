“Old Glory” Brings New Praise for Salina Band

Salina’s own Sunset Sinners are drawing more and more attention to their brand of music – as their song “Old Glory” continues to garner more praise.

Lead Singer Tony Bowell and drummer Blake Blackim were in studio for a live acoustic performance of the song during the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday.

Tony talked about the creative process behind the song that had no music to match the lyrics he poured onto the page quickly.

The Salina based band recently signed a contract with Spin Doctors, a Nashville based promotions company to help them take the next step in their musical journey.

According to the agency: since the release of “Old Glory”, Sunset Sinners Spotify Audience has increased by over 20%. The “Old Glory” music video that recently dropped has about 30,000 FB views and is continuing to grow strong. The current single, “Old Glory” is available at Country Radio now.

Sunset Sinners features musicians: Tony Bowell, Blake Blackim, Brad Johnson (Salina, Ks) & Chris Brungardt (Hays, Ks).

The Sunset Sinners will be in Nashville for a radio tour for two weeks in May and will return to Kansas, performing live in early June during the Bennington Rodeo and in Salina June, 5th at the Blind Pig.