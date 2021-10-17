Old Fashioned Halloween Event Planned

A good old fashioned Halloween themed event is planned for this coming Saturday. The Smoky Hills Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary will host an outdoor fall-festival type of event at their Audubon Sanctuary located at 2700 West Stimmel Road.

The organization tells KSAL News they will have tables set up for pumpkin carving, participants bring your own pumpkin. Make a mess here and they will leave it as a treat for the wildlife.

There will be games, and an area set up for a photo opportunity.

A hayrack ride through the prairie is planned, as well as a spooky walk through the hedge row trail.

Scheduled activities at the free event include:

Old fashioned relay games.

Hayrack rides.

Costume contests.

Pumpkin carving.

Try out the vampire vamoose, scarecrow scamper, eyeball relay, and skeleton reconstruction.

The hayrack will drop you off for a spooky hedgerow hike toward evening.

Prizes for Costumes and pumpkin carving will be awarded by 6:00 pm.

Children of all ages are welcome to play outdoors and adults are encouraged to come and visit and watch the fun.

There are at least 2.5 miles of hiking trails so if you would like to enjoy these as well. It should be a great day for the community to get together and enjoy each other’s company and the beautiful great outdoors.

The Halloween event is Saturday October 23rd. The activities will start at 4:00.

smokyhillsaudubon.com