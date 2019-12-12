Salina, KS

Old Fashioned Christmas Event Planned

Todd PittengerDecember 12, 2019

A unique holiday event is scheduled for this weekend in Salina. The Central Kansas Flywheels Yesteryear Museum is planning a Christmas party, and everyone is invited.

According to the organization, it will be an evening of fun for the entire family.  Events and activities include:

  • Hayrack rides
  • Fun holiday crafts
  • Christmas cookies
  • Hot chocolate
  • Apple cider
  • Santa Appearance

The event will also include live Christmas music with the Bill Burrows Band. Organizers say it will be “an old fashioned Christmas experience”.

The Central Kansas Flywheels Yesteryear Museum Christmas party is this Saturday evening from 6 till 8. The event is free, and open to the public.

The Central Kansas Flywheels Yesteryear Museum is situated on 23 acres just northwest of the I-70 and 9th Street Interchange, on West Diamond Drive.

 

