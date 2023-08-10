Old and New Come Together at Fair

The Tri-Rivers Fair this week has been a mix of traditional favorite and new events.

Thursday at the fair featured multiple 4H showcase and animal events. The community show case, touch-a-truck event, pedal tractor pull, and always popular carnival highlighted the evening.

A couple of new additions to the fair this year will be part of the highlights on Friday and Saturday. ,The Show and Sell artist showcase will be held beginning Friday featuring local artists displaying their work in the lobby of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. A corn hole tournament, beer garden, and of course the carnival will will part of Friday evening fun

The Woof-Fest dog event will be held Saturday, as will the demolition derby and the draft horse pull. Saturday night is also the final night of the carnival.

TRI RIVERS FAIR COMPLETE SCHEDULE