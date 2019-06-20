Salina, KS

Olathe Man In Custody

Sarah ReppJune 20, 2019

A woman was allegedly held against her will in Salina on Wednesday.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department told KSAL News: Early Wednesday morning a female over 18 was reportedly held against her will and touched inappropriately in a parking lot near 2900 block of Scanlan Ave.

Detectives from SPD conducted an investigation and following an interview took Patrick Finley (30) of Olathe KS. into custody yesterday.

The victim and suspect did know each other but where not close.

The charges requested against him include: Kidnapping, Attempted Rape, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

