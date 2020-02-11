Oklahoma State Edges K-State, 64-59

Oklahoma State used a hot shooting second half to pick up a 64-59 win over K-State on Tuesday evening.

K-State couldn’t get the stops it needed, as the visitors connected on 13 of their 16 field goal attempts in the second half. Yor Anei led four Oklahoma State players in double figures with his 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. Lindy Waters III (12), Jonathan Laurent (11) and Cameron McGriff (10) led the way offensively for the Cowboys, who improved to 12-12 (2-9 Big 12).

Mike McGuirl led K-State (9-15, 2-9 Big 12) with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor. Cartier Diarra (15) and Makol Mawien (11) also reached double figures.