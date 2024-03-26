OJO WINS KCAC MEN’S TRACK POTW HONORS

Wichita, Kan. — Inioluwa “Enoch” Ojo of Bethany College has earned the KCAC Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors the conference office announced Tuesday. Enoch was selected for his performances in the Bethel College Invitational on March 23rd by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Enoch Ojo shined in his first outdoor meet of the year although weather conditions were not ideal. Ojo is looking to have another phenominal season to follow up his Man of the Year awards in the indoor season and last outdoor season.

Track Athlete of the Week

Inioluwa “Enoch” Ojo – Bethany College

Sr. | Katy, Texas

Meet Date Track Event Total # Athletes Mark/Time Individual Finish Standard Link to Result Bethel College Invitational 3/23/2024 100m 29 10.98s 1st N/A https://www.milesplit.live/meets/598412/events/1/results/P/M Bethel College Invitational 3/23/2024 400m 27 49.05s 1st N/A https://www.milesplit.live/meets/598412/events/5/results/F/M

The Swedes will get back at it in a couple of weeks as they participate in the Friends University Invitational from April 4th – 6th in Wichita, Kan.