Ohtani, Angels shutout KC

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 FINAL HITS ERRORS ROYALS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 ANGELS 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 x 5 8 0

One night after a career-high eight RBI, in a losing effort, Angels two-way star Shoehei Ohtani took the mound seeking to avenge the previous night’s result.

He did that, and then some. Shutting down the Royals’ offense, striking out a career-high 13 batters over eight innings.

The first two Royals of the game reached with hits, but following that, Ohtani retired all but one hitter he faced, allowing just one walk, which was quickly dispatched by a double play.

Despite the loss Wednesday night, Kansas City still managed to win 5 of the 9 games on its west coast swing, including back-to-back series for the first time this season.

The Royals will be off Thursday, before welcoming the Oakland A’s to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game set beginning Friday.