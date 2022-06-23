Salina, KS

Ohtani, Angels shutout KC

Jackson SchneiderJune 23, 2022
TEAM123456789FINALHITSERRORS
ROYALS000000000020
ANGELS00001022x580

One night after a career-high eight RBI, in a losing effort, Angels two-way star Shoehei Ohtani took the mound seeking to avenge the previous night’s result.

He did that, and then some. Shutting down the Royals’ offense, striking out a career-high 13 batters over eight innings.

The first two Royals of the game reached with hits, but following that, Ohtani retired all but one hitter he faced, allowing just one walk, which was quickly dispatched by a double play.

Despite the loss Wednesday night, Kansas City still managed to win 5 of the 9 games on its west coast swing, including back-to-back series for the first time this season.

The Royals will be off Thursday, before welcoming the Oakland A’s to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game set beginning Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.



