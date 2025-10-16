Officials Warn of Fake Salina Business

Officials are warning of what they say is fake business, claiming to be from Salina, ripping people off.
The Better Business Bureau is warning about Pro Equip Agricultural & Construction. The agency says its a fraudulent operation that has stolen $29,800 from three confirmed victims.
Salina Police tell KSAL News they have assisted a couple outside agencies, including one out of New York State, with requests on this. It is a fictitious site with malicious intent. They are using Salina addresses and photos, most likely obtained through sights such as Google Earth/Street View, to portray themselves as a real business. There is no indication that anyone locally is involved with this site.
The scam website remains active as of Thursday afternoon at https://proequipac.com/.
BBB investigators confirmed with the City of Salina the company’s listed address of 362 Smithers St is a vacant lot.
City officials report receiving multiple calls about the fake business over the past two weeks. In one case, a victim’s daughter called to check on her father’s purchase and was told the equipment he had supposedly bought was still available for sale.
How the scam works:
- Scammers demand payment exclusively by wire transfer
- When one victim offered to pay cash in person, they refused and insisted on wire transfer only
- Equipment is never delivered
- The same equipment is advertised to multiple buyers simultaneously
Red flags to watch out for:
- Wire transfer or cryptocurrency payment requirements
- Refusal of in-person transactions
- Below-market prices
- Unverifiable business locations
- High-pressure sales tactics
BBB’s advice for avoiding fake equipment scams:
- Never wire money to unverified sellers
- Check businesses at BBB.org before purchasing
- Verify addresses independently
- Insist on seeing equipment in person
- Research market prices
What to do if you’ve been scammed:
- Contact local law enforcement immediately
- Report it to BBB at www.bbb.org/scamtracker
- File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov
Contact your bank if you wired funds or paid by credit card