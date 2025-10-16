Officials Warn of Fake Salina Business

Officials are warning of what they say is fake business, claiming to be from Salina, ripping people off.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about Pro Equip Agricultural & Construction. The agency says its a fraudulent operation that has stolen $29,800 from three confirmed victims.

Salina Police tell KSAL News they have assisted a couple outside agencies, including one out of New York State, with requests on this. It is a fictitious site with malicious intent. They are using Salina addresses and photos, most likely obtained through sights such as Google Earth/Street View, to portray themselves as a real business. There is no indication that anyone locally is involved with this site.

The scam website remains active as of Thursday afternoon at https://proequipac.com/.

BBB investigators confirmed with the City of Salina the company’s listed address of 362 Smithers St is a vacant lot.

City officials report receiving multiple calls about the fake business over the past two weeks. In one case, a victim’s daughter called to check on her father’s purchase and was told the equipment he had supposedly bought was still available for sale.

How the scam works:

Scammers demand payment exclusively by wire transfer

When one victim offered to pay cash in person, they refused and insisted on wire transfer only

Equipment is never delivered

The same equipment is advertised to multiple buyers simultaneously

Red flags to watch out for:

Wire transfer or cryptocurrency payment requirements

Refusal of in-person transactions

Below-market prices

Unverifiable business locations

High-pressure sales tactics

BBB’s advice for avoiding fake equipment scams:

Never wire money to unverified sellers

Check businesses at BBB.org before purchasing

Verify addresses independently

Insist on seeing equipment in person

Research market prices

What to do if you’ve been scammed: