Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 33 °

Officials say Dead Wichita Boy Found with Multiple Bruises

MetroSourceNovember 8, 2019

A two-year-old boy who was found dead in his west Wichita home six weeks ago showed bruises all over his body.

That’s the word from local officials, who released a probable-cause affidavit yesterday in the case of Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia, the boyfriend of Jacob Aviles’ mother.

EMTs were called to the boy’s home in the 11-hundred block of West Munnell on September 29th after Gonzalez-Mejia told the boy’s mother, 24-year-old Stephanie Aviles, that Jacob wasn’t breathing. Gonzalez-Mejia and Aviles were arrested later that day.

Both face first-degree murder and other charges.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afterno...

November 8, 2019 Comments

Hutch Man Busted on Counterfeiting ...

Kansas News

November 8, 2019

Officials say Dead Wichita Boy Foun...

Kansas News

November 8, 2019

KSU Poly Signs Agreement With Washi...

Top News

November 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hutch Man Busted on Count...
November 8, 2019Comments
Officials say Dead Wichit...
November 8, 2019Comments
Art Gone Wild at Rolling ...
November 8, 2019Comments
Hunting Brings Big Money ...
November 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH