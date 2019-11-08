Officials say Dead Wichita Boy Found with Multiple Bruises

A two-year-old boy who was found dead in his west Wichita home six weeks ago showed bruises all over his body.

That’s the word from local officials, who released a probable-cause affidavit yesterday in the case of Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia, the boyfriend of Jacob Aviles’ mother.

EMTs were called to the boy’s home in the 11-hundred block of West Munnell on September 29th after Gonzalez-Mejia told the boy’s mother, 24-year-old Stephanie Aviles, that Jacob wasn’t breathing. Gonzalez-Mejia and Aviles were arrested later that day.

Both face first-degree murder and other charges.