Officials ID Body Found Last Month in Galena

Authorities are confirming that the formerly unidentified body of a man found in a Galena, Kansas field is that of a Carthage, Missouri man.

As reported this week by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old Peter C. Wittington disappeared sometime late last year.

State authorities ID’d the body this week after his decomposed body was found late last month in a field near East 11th and Wood streets.

Although investigators were able to ID the body, cause of death remains under investigation.