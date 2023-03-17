Salina, KS

Officials ID Body Found Last Month in Galena

MetrosourceMarch 17, 2023

Authorities are confirming that the formerly unidentified body of a man found in a Galena, Kansas field is that of a Carthage, Missouri man.

As reported this week by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old Peter C. Wittington disappeared sometime late last year.

State authorities ID’d the body this week after his decomposed body was found late last month in a field near East 11th and Wood streets.

Although investigators were able to ID the body, cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

