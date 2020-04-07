Officials Discourage Church Gatherings

Kansas health officials are urging residents to avoid church gatherings in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Dr. Lee Norman announced yesterday that three of the state’s 11 Coronavirus case clusters are related to church gatherings.

Norman says church gatherings have been part of the problem when it comes to breaking social distancing guidelines.

One of the investigations involving church gatherings and localized Coronavirus spread is focused on a March church conference in Wyandotte County.