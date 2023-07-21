State Fair Announces Plans to Ditch Dirt Racetracks at State Fairgrounds

Kansas State Fairgrounds dirt racetrack will be a thing of the past next year.

That’s the word from facility officials, who say they made the decision last November to close the track, which they say has seen little use over the past several years. Fair officials say plans are underway to remove the oval — which reportedly encompasses more than 17 acres — and look at design proposals to renovate the area.

A public meeting to discuss those proposals reportedly is set for Tuesday, August 1st, 6:30 p.m., at the Rice Park Community Building.