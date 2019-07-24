Officers Involved in 2 Separate Foot Chases

Salina Police Officers were involved in two unrelated foot pursuits on Tuesday.

The first involved a man on a bicycle with a possible stolen purse. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that when authorities arrived to the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday; they saw a subject on an orange bike allegedly holding a purse. The subject fled on the bike, however, officers caught up with the man at Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips, and made the arrest.

37-year-old Glenn Jacobs, Salina, was facing three felony warrants prior to fleeing from police. When officers arrested him, they found him in possession of two glass marijuana pipes. Jacobs is now facing felony obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as his three previous warrants which include felony probation violation and two failures to appear; all in Saline County.

The second incident began when an officer saw a subject standing on a porch at a residence at 216 S. Clark St. at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, who the officer knew had a felony warrant. Forrester says when the officer approached, the man fled on foot. The officer caught back up to the subject on foot in the 1200 block of W. Walnut where he arrested 32-year-old James Mallett III.

Mallett had a warrant for felony domestic battery, endangering a child and interference with law enforcement. Mallett is now facing a new charge for felony obstruction.