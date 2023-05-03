Officers Complete Training

Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center late last week, including five from Salina.

The Salina graduates include:

Executive Director Darin Beck presented one of the graduates with a Certificate of Commendation for heroic actions in the performance of his duties on March 30, 2023. While in class, Officer Jerry Perry with the Oxford Police Department administered the Heimlich maneuver to a fellow classmate who was choking and almost lost consciousness. “Officer Perry’s quick and decisive action directly contributed to the saving of a life,” said Beck. “His actions bring credit to his department, KLETC, and the profession.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The following are the graduates of the 308th basic training class:

*Award recipient

Andrew Barnhill – Washburn University Police

Colton Carpenter – Chase County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Coletti – Salina Police Department

*Director’s award for academic excellence

*Fitness

Aaron Deimund – Gray County Sheriff’s Office

Cade Hawver – Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Brenden Hudson – Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Jordan Keil – Great Bend Police Department

John Leonard – Salina Police Department

Thurman Lewis – Lansing Police Department

Adam Mata – University of Kansas Med Center Police Dept

Angel Medina – Derby Police Department

*Fitness

Alexis Menadue – Butler County Sheriff’s Office

John Moutz – Arma Police Department

*Director’s award for academic excellence

Steven Parker – Butler County Sheriff’s Office

*Class President

Jerry Perry – Oxford Police Department

*Certificate of Commendation

Joshua Riggle – Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Lonna Savage – Salina Police Department

*Fitness

Charles Stokes – Pleasanton Police Department

Alicia Thompson – University of Kansas Med Center Police Dept

Courtney Thornton – Salina Police Department

Logan Wooters – Great Bend Police Department

Lyn Wright, Jr. – Gray County Sheriff’s Office

Salina Police Department photo: Salina Police Officer Tim Brown (left) with the new gradautes.