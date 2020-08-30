Officer Shot During Chase

A Salina Police Officer is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning during a high speed pursuit. One suspect is in custody and a second is still being sought in connection with the incident and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police says at around 2:30 in the morning an officer on patrol observed a vehicle failing to stop for multiple stops signs in north Salina. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle fled.



At the beginning of the pursuit, an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple gun shots at the pursuing police vehicle on North Ninth Street near Thomas Park. One of these rounds fired by the suspect struck the pursuing officer in his foot.

The vehicle pursuit left the city limits of Salina on North Ninth Street and West Pleasant Hill Road with two Salina police officers pursuing the vehicle.

During the pursuit in Saline County, officers and deputies attempted to set up vehicle tire deflating devices in front of the fleeing vehicle. They too were fired upon by occupants of the fleeing vehicle while attempting to place these tire deflating devices on Halstead Road near I-70. Both the deputy and the officer returned fire.

At 2:40 the fleeing vehicle left the roadway in the area of West Crawford and Halstead Road and crashed. The occupants of the vehicle fled from the vehicle.

One occupant, a 37 year old male from Wichita, was located hiding in a nearby field and taken into custody and a second suspect is still at large.

The Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol have multiple personnel at the scene and are actively looking for the additional suspect who is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

The Salina police officer who was shot was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital by a Salina Fire Department EMS unit. He is presently in stable condition and it is anticipated he will make a full recovery.