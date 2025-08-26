Officer Killed During Chase

A Kansas police officer was killed Tuesday morning during a chase.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a vehicle pursuit that occurred Tuesday morning resulting in an officer being struck and killed.

According to the KBI, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) requested assistance at around 1:55 a.m. KBI special agents responded to the scene. Kansas Highway Patrol’s Critical Highway Accident Response Team is also assisting with documenting the vehicle incidents.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the KCKPD were dispatched near the 7700 block of Everett Ave, regarding shots being fired.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers located an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a truck. As officers approached the driver, he woke up and fled the scene.

The driver, later identified as Dennis Mitchell III, 31, of Kansas City, was pursued by law enforcement. He abandoned the truck, entered another vehicle, and continued fleeing from officers.

During the pursuit, two KCKPD officers exited their vehicle to stage stop sticks in the 7200 block of State Ave. Mitchell drove toward an officer, striking him before continuing to flee the area. The officer, identified as Hunter Simoncic, 26, was struck and transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Mitchell wrecked the truck near the 6400 block of Kaw Dr. He was taken into custody and was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center for examination. Mitchell was treated, released and transported to the Wyandotte County Jail. It was later learned both trucks had been reported stolen.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft, criminal possession of a firearm, and aggravated failure to appear. Formal charges are pending.

When this investigation concludes case findings will be presented to the Wyandotte County District Attorney for determination of charges. The investigation is ongoing.