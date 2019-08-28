Officer Involved Shooting in West Salina

An officer involved shooting which happened in west Salina late Wednesday morning is under investigation. It happened at a home in the 2000 Block of Harold Avenue.

Police Captain Gary Hanus told KSAL News at the scene the incident began when officers were sent to the home to conduct a welfare check. He says there was an officer involved shooting when they encountered a person who was armed.

One person was transported by EMS from the scene. Further details, including names and conditions were not immediately released.

Hanus says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding, and will lead the investigation into the incident.

The KBI is expected to release more details later today.