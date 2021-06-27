Officer Involved Shooting in Plainville

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Plainville.

According to the KBI, they were asked to assist at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate the shooting.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., an officer of the Plainville Police Department arrived at a convenience store at 601 S. Washington in Plainville. He had learned that a female subject, 29-year-old Nicole Dechant, of Hays, was at the store purchasing food. He was aware that Dechant had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Preliminary information indicates that the officer approached Dechant when she was seated on a curb outside the convenience store. He explained that she would be taken into custody on the warrant. During the interaction, Dechant reached inside her bag and took out a firearm. The officer then drew his firearm and gave repeated commands for Dechant to put down the gun. Dechant ignored the commands, and the officer fired multiple times striking Dechant. Shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m.

Lifesaving measures were attempted and EMS responded to the store. The coroner pronounced Dechant deceased at the scene. The officer was uninjured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Rooks County Attorney for review.