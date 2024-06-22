Officer Involved Shooting in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis man is expected to survive after being shot by police multiple times Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 8:20 a.m. the Minneapolis Swimming Pool Manager heard three gunshots at Markley Grove Park in Minneapolis and called 911.

At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department were dispatched to Markley Park where an investigation into the origin of the shots began. More shots rang out as surveillance was being utilized to search for the origin of the gunfire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) arrived to assist when the shooter, Artemis Thor Peck, 46, of Minneapolis, ran out of his residence. Peck fired in the direction of law enforcement and the surveillance drone. Officers on scene returned fire, striking Peck multiple times. Peck was transported by ambulance to the Salina Regional Health Center, where he underwent surgery. Peck will be flown to a Wichita hospital for further surgical procedures. Peck is expected to survive the injuries.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., the KBI was notified of the officer-involved shooting and responded to investigate.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Ottawa County Attorney for review.