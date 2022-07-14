Salina, KS

Officer Honored For Saving Life

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2022
A Salina Police Officer’s quick action is credited for saving a man’s life.
According to the agency, back on July 7th at 5:03 PM officers were sent to a call for a person who was unconscious on the floor and having “trouble breathing.”
On arrival, Officer Rachel Grisham found a 25 year-old male on the floor and not breathing. A person was attempting chest compressions, to no avail. Officer Grisham took over compressions, and was able to get a response from the man prior to paramedics arriving.
The man was transported by ambulance to Salina Regional where he was treated for a probable overdose, and eventually released.
Officer Grisham was recognized for her immediate response, and providing life-sustaining actions, until medical personnel could take over.

