Officer Honored For Saving Life

A Salina Police Officer’s quick action is credited for saving a man’s life.

According to the agency, back on July 7th at 5:03 PM officers were sent to a call for a person who was unconscious on the floor and having “trouble breathing.”

On arrival, Officer Rachel Grisham found a 25 year-old male on the floor and not breathing. A person was attempting chest compressions, to no avail. Officer Grisham took over compressions, and was able to get a response from the man prior to paramedics arriving.

The man was transported by ambulance to Salina Regional where he was treated for a probable overdose, and eventually released.