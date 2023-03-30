Salina, KS

Officer Headbutted While Making Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 30, 2023

A Salina man who is accused of a burglary is in jail after struggling with police officers.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 21-year-old James D. Laughlin was arrested early Thursday morning after cops found him in possession of a bag with stolen welding tools and keys inside.

Police say during his arrest in the 900 block of Vassar, he headbutted an officer as they placed him in a body wrap.

The charges stem from a residential burglary that allegedly took place Wednesday night in the 800 block of Plaza. Police report Laughlin was inside a vehicle when a resident came out – and he ran away. The witness checked the car a saw nothing missing so he made sure the door on the house was locked and drove away, without telling his parents inside.

Hours later they awoke to find a man rummaging around with a light on in the home. He ran and was found with the missing tools a short time later.

Laughlin is now facing possible charges that could include aggravated burglary, felony interference, theft and battery of a law enforcement officer.

