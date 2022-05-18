Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 64 °

Officer Headbutted by Man in Custody

KSAL StaffMay 18, 2022

A Salina man arrested for theft –  is now facing additional charges after he allegedly headbutted an officer outside police headquarters.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:40am Wednesday, police responded to an alarm at Airgas located at 300 North 7th Street.

Police say 20-year-old Michael Gonzalez smashed a glass door at the business to gain entry, stole numerous items including 2 plasma welders, batteries and a company jacket and hat. Authorities say he also used a can of blue spray paint he found inside to paint derogatory words on the walls and floor.

A short time later, officers contacted two males in the 200 block of North Santa Fe who had a shopping cart full of stolen items from Airgas. Police report Gonzalez, who had blue paint on his hands – headbutted the arresting officer as he was being guided out of the patrol car to be booked inside the station.

He is now facing charges that could include burglary, theft, damage to property and battery of a law enforcement officer. Stolen items were recovered. Damage costs is estimated at just over $3,000.

No other arrests are anticipated in the case.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Officer Headbutted by Man in Custod...

A Salina man arrested for theft -  is now facing additional charges after he allegedly headbutted a...

May 18, 2022 Comments

Fallen Officers in the Line of Duty...

Kansas News

May 18, 2022

Abilene Cowboy Baseball State Bound...

Sports News

May 18, 2022

New Ashby House Leader

Top News

May 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Officer Headbutted by Man...
May 18, 2022Comments
Fallen Officers in the Li...
May 18, 2022Comments
Longtime Radio Host Nancy...
May 17, 2022Comments
Medallion Quest Begins We...
May 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra