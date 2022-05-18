Officer Headbutted by Man in Custody

A Salina man arrested for theft – is now facing additional charges after he allegedly headbutted an officer outside police headquarters.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:40am Wednesday, police responded to an alarm at Airgas located at 300 North 7th Street.

Police say 20-year-old Michael Gonzalez smashed a glass door at the business to gain entry, stole numerous items including 2 plasma welders, batteries and a company jacket and hat. Authorities say he also used a can of blue spray paint he found inside to paint derogatory words on the walls and floor.

A short time later, officers contacted two males in the 200 block of North Santa Fe who had a shopping cart full of stolen items from Airgas. Police report Gonzalez, who had blue paint on his hands – headbutted the arresting officer as he was being guided out of the patrol car to be booked inside the station.

He is now facing charges that could include burglary, theft, damage to property and battery of a law enforcement officer. Stolen items were recovered. Damage costs is estimated at just over $3,000.

No other arrests are anticipated in the case.