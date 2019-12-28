Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 28 °

Officer Gets Profane Message

Todd PittengerDecember 28, 2019

A Herington Police Officer who stopped to get a cup of coffee on his way to work received a profane insult along with his hot drink.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday  posted they story on social media:

“One of my Officers decided to grab a coffee at the McDonalds located at 1127 South Washington in Junction City this morning on his way to work. This is what he paid for. Although I understand this is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company, when it was brought to their attention the company offered him a “free lunch”. No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it. The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more. This is not only bad for McDonalds, but is also a black eye for Junction City.”

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Officer Gets Profane Message

A Herington Police Officer who stopped to get a cup of coffee on his way to work received a profane ...

December 28, 2019 Comments

Thieves Target Catalytic Converters

Kansas News

December 27, 2019

Salina Police

20K in Vintage Plates Stolen

Kansas News

December 27, 2019

Man Sought in Aggravated Robbery

Kansas News

December 27, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thieves Target Catalytic ...
December 27, 2019Comments
Salina Police
20K in Vintage Plates Sto...
December 27, 2019Comments
Man Sought in Aggravated ...
December 27, 2019Comments
Theft by Deception Case
December 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH