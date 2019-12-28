Officer Gets Profane Message

A Herington Police Officer who stopped to get a cup of coffee on his way to work received a profane insult along with his hot drink.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday posted they story on social media:

“One of my Officers decided to grab a coffee at the McDonalds located at 1127 South Washington in Junction City this morning on his way to work. This is what he paid for. Although I understand this is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company, when it was brought to their attention the company offered him a “free lunch”. No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it. The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more. This is not only bad for McDonalds, but is also a black eye for Junction City.”