Officer Concussed, Salina Man Arrested

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly threatened a couple from McPherson County and took on a couple of cops.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Justin Howard was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after an incident that began at Affordable Transportation at 1818 S. Broadway.

Police say around 12:30pm Friday, Howard walked past the car lot yelling profanity at the man and woman – then took a swing at the man, missing.

Officers were called and video at the lot confirmed the encounter.

A short time later Howard returned and was confronted by police. Forrester says he took a fighting stance and swung at an officer. A short scuffle ensued as an officer was knocked to the ground causing a concussion.

Howard is now facing multiple charges that could include criminal threats, battery of a law enforcement officer and assault.