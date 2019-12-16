Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 28 ° | Lo: 16 °

BREAKING NEWS

Officer Concussed, Salina Man Arrested

KSAL StaffDecember 16, 2019

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly threatened a couple from McPherson County and took on a couple of cops.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Justin Howard was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after an incident that began at Affordable Transportation at 1818 S. Broadway.

Police say around 12:30pm Friday, Howard walked past the car lot yelling profanity at the man and woman – then took a swing at the man, missing.

Officers were called and video at the lot confirmed the encounter.

A short time later Howard returned and was confronted by police. Forrester says he took a fighting stance and swung at an officer. A short scuffle ensued as an officer was knocked to the ground causing a concussion.

Howard is now facing multiple charges that could include criminal threats, battery of a law enforcement officer and assault.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Officer Concussed, Salina Man Arres...

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly threatened a couple from McPherson County and took on a c...

December 16, 2019 Comments

No Injuries after Sunday Slide Offs

Kansas News

December 16, 2019

Group Seeks Historical Status for C...

Kansas News

December 16, 2019

Gun Fired into Occupied House

Kansas News

December 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Officer Concussed, Salina...
December 16, 2019Comments
No Injuries after Sunday ...
December 16, 2019Comments
Group Seeks Historical St...
December 16, 2019Comments
Gun Fired into Occupied H...
December 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH