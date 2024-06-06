Officer Bit While Executing Search Warrant

A police officer was injured while executing a search warrant early Thursday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Northeast Child Victims Task Force, the KBI Cyber Crime Unit, and the Rossville Police Department executed a search warrant for child sexual abuse material in Rossville.

According to the KBI, at approximately 6:40 a.m. officers executed the search warrant for child sexual abuse material at 128 Pearl St in Rossville for an investigation that began on January 23, 2024.

One occupant of the home, John Ross, 55, of Rossville, became combative while being detained. During that time, Ross bit a Task Force Agent and broke skin. The Task Force Agent was treated and released.

Ross was transported to Stormont for minor injuries. He was treated and released and is in custody at the Shawnee County Detention Center. Ross was arrested on charges for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of legal process.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence during the search.

The investigation for child sexual abuse material and drug possession remains ongoing.