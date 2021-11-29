Salina, KS

Office Chairs Stolen

KSAL StaffNovember 29, 2021

An area business cleaning its carpets has lost a large portion of its indoor furniture.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 27. Atop Realty, located at 524 Maple St. in Gypsum, was having its carpets cleaned and moved 17 office chairs and one table outside of the building.

Two of the chairs were taken by neighbors with permission from the owner. The other 15 chairs and the table, however, were taken without permission. The total in losses is estimated at $245.

The owner said the chairs are multicolored, and the table is a black, fold-out table. Soldan said there was a “Do Not Take” sign attached to them at the time of the theft.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

