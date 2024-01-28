Offensive struggles doom Women’s Basketball against Friends

WICHITA, Kan. – It was just one of those nights when the ball wouldn’t go in for the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team.



The Coyotes struggled to score the basketball on Saturday night against the Friends Falcons, dropping a 70-43 decision to the Falcons inside the Garvey Center.



Wesleyan shot just 16 of 67 from the field, for 23.9 percent, for the game and was 5 of 26 from 3-point range for 19.2 percent.



Wesleyan led 8-7 with 4:51 left in the first on a 3-pointer by Jill Stephens but could not score again in the period as Friends built an 18-8 lead after one quarter.



Another Stephens triple had the Coyotes going in the right direction, cutting the Friends lead to five at 2-15 with 7:35 left in the half, but the Falcons built a 31-15 lead with 4:11 in the half and took a 31-19 lead into the break.



Trailing by 20 at 44-24, the Coyotes made another run, cutting the difference to 12 at 44-32 on Hampton Williams’ three-point play but a 7-0 Friends run made it a 51-32 difference with 45 seconds left in the third.



Stephens led the Coyotes with 12 points and was the only Coyote in double figures. She also had a team high six rebounds.



The Coyotes are back on the road on Wednesday heading to Springfield, Mo. to take on Evangel before finally returning home to host McPherson next Saturday inside Mabee Arena.