Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 51 °

Offense Shines in KWU Spring Game

Pat StrathmanApril 28, 2018

Kansas Wesleyan football fans received an inside look at Coyote football Saturday at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Fans left knowing that the offense should be okay.

Quarterbacks Wesley Geisler and Johnny Feauto flashed their abilities on the turf.

Geisler connected on a couple touchdown throws, much like newly acquired Feauto from Fullerton College.

Both enjoyed the services of tailback Demarco Prewitt and do-it-all player in Johnny Carmack.

Carmack also came from Fullerton.

The defense did force three turnovers. Linebacker Warren Singletary recorded an interception while linebacker Matt Hubble returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The highlight of the day was Brandon Baker. Instead of running for a touchdown, “Dean McQueen” threw a strike to Geisler to close out the day.

QB Wesley Geisler

QB Johnny Feauto

RB Demarco Prewitt

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: KWU’s Drinkall Talks Spring Football

April 27, 2018 2:49 pm

Bob Warkentine Retires Following 2018 Season

 6:37 am

Maryon Earns KCAC Softball Player of the Week...

April 25, 2018 7:00 am

Women’s Golf Pulls Away, Captures KCAC Crown

April 18, 2018 7:50 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Offense Shines in KWU Spring Game

Kansas Wesleyan football fans received an inside look at Coyote football Saturday at the Graves Fami...

April 28, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: Revealing River Festival Ins...

Top News

April 28, 2018

Chiefs Go Defensive in NFL Draft

Sports News

April 28, 2018

Royals Burned with Davidson’s...

Sports News

April 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Rider Killed i...
April 28, 2018Comments
Salina Recognized as a Tr...
April 27, 2018Comments
Students Dig Into Tree Pl...
April 27, 2018Comments
Saline Crime Stoppers 4-2...
April 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH