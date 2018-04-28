Offense Shines in KWU Spring Game

Kansas Wesleyan football fans received an inside look at Coyote football Saturday at the Graves Family Sports Complex.
Fans left knowing that the offense should be okay.
Quarterbacks Wesley Geisler and Johnny Feauto flashed their abilities on the turf.
.@Wesley_Geis13 with second TD throw of day, first to All-American @TPoeAllPro #RollYotes pic.twitter.com/08LVs8hs6d
Geisler connected on a couple touchdown throws, much like newly acquired Feauto from Fullerton College.
.@johnnyfeauto17 explodes on QB draw for @kwucoyotes first down. pic.twitter.com/EAB1fQlQP0
Both enjoyed the services of tailback Demarco Prewitt and do-it-all player in Johnny Carmack.
.@baby_d_259 with a grown man's run, getting the TD for @kwucoyotes. #RollYotes pic.twitter.com/w6IenUfgpG
Carmack also came from Fullerton.
.@Wesley_Geis13 escapes the pocket and sends ball to @JohnnyCarmack_ for TD. @kwucoyotes pic.twitter.com/6XVmzOz2Wn
The defense did force three turnovers. Linebacker Warren Singletary recorded an interception while linebacker Matt Hubble returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The highlight of the day was Brandon Baker. Instead of running for a touchdown, “Dean McQueen” threw a strike to Geisler to close out the day.
.@kwucoyotes spring football game comes to a close with a special TD PASS from "Dean McQueen" to @Wesley_Geis13! #RollYotes pic.twitter.com/lz0FN7LfsC
