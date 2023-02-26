Offense Explodes for 26 Runs and 7 Homers on Sunday

Box Score | Season Statistics

CLEBURNE, Texas – A 12-run sixth inning, seven homers and 22 hits helped Kansas score its most runs since 1997 in a 26-3 win against Oakland on Sunday at The Depot at Cleburne Station. The seven home runs matched a program record set in 1984 and the 12 runs in the sixth inning were the most since scoring 16 runs in an inning in 2004. Jake English hit two home runs while Collier Cranford, Cole Elvis, Luke Leto, Janson Reeder and Kodey Shojinaga each hit one.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Hunter Cranton (1-0)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Sean Fekete (0-1)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Oakland was able to strike first on Sunday. After loading the bases in the first inning, an infield single by Peter Jelenic scored a run before Kansas redshirt junior pitcher and San Diego State transfer Hunter Cranton induced an inning-ending double play.

• That was the only lead Oakland would have all day. Kansas responded with four runs in the first inning.

• An RBI double from Elvis and then back-to-back home runs by Leto and English made the score 4-1. Leto’s homer was a 2-run shot.

• The Jayhawks tacked on a run in the second inning on a fielding error which scored Elvis.

• In the third inning, Shojinaga hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 6-1.

• Four more runs went up on the board for Kansas in the fourth as Cranford hit a solo home run, Elvis scored on a fielder’s choice and Reeder hit a 2-run bomb.

• Oakland cut the score to 10-3 in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly and RBI, but then Kansas went on to score 12 runs in the sixth.

• The Jayhawks had a total of 17 plate appearances during their 12-run sixth inning. The scoring plays consisted of two, two-run home runs from Elvis and English, run-scoring doubles from Mike Koszewski and Cranford, RBI hits from Chase Jans and Jackson Kline and two separate RBI singles from Michael Brooks. Shojinaga also had an RBI groundout in the inning and Reeder scored on a wild pitch, giving Kansas 12 runs on 10 hits in the frame.

• Two more runs scored in the seventh on a 2-run double from Reeder and an RBI fielder’s choice from Brooks.

• The scoring commenced at 26-3 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning from Sam Hunt to score Kline.

NUMBER OF THE GAME

26: Kansas scored its most runs in a game since March 28, 1997 vs. Howard (26). The program record for runs in a single game is 36 on March 16, 1993 vs. Northwest Missouri State.

QUOTABLE

“I thought our timing was really good. I thought our preparation was good. That was our best batting practice of the year. Tip your cap to the guys for really executing. Coach Hancock put together a great gameplan against their starter and we got to him early. I thought our guys were on time all day.

Equally as impressive [as scoring 26 runs] was their approach. I don’t think we gave really any at-bats away. To be able to do that, score that many runs, and have 46 at-bats and only punch out five times is a testament to the approach. I thought they were super locked in. Then, once again, really good defense. We played excellent defense the entire game which fired me up. You look at the pitching, and Cranton gave up seven hits but only three runs. Then, [Stone] Evers, [Toby] Haarer and [JJ] Tylicki came in and threw up zeros. Great team effort.” – Coach Dan Fitzgerald

NOTES

• Kansas scored its most runs in a game since March 28, 1997 vs. Howard (26).

• Kansas hit seven home runs, which ties the program record set on April 23, 1984 vs. Kansas State.

• Kansas’ 12-run sixth inning were its most runs in an inning since scoring 16 runs in the 6th inning at Kansas State on May 22, 2004.

• Kansas had 13 extra-base hits, which were its most in a game since at least the 2003 season.

• The 22 hits by Kansas were its most since March 23, 2016 vs. Baker (22).

• Kansas had 46 at-bats, which marked its most in a 9-inning game since April 30, 2010 at Oklahoma State (46).

• Kansas hit six doubles, its most since March 23, 2021 at Lafayette (6).

• The 49 total bases by Kansas were its most in a game since March 5, 2004 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee (52).

• Leto and English hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning. That was the first time since April 20, 2022 that Kansas hit back-to-back homers.

• English had his first career multi-home run game after hitting his first career home run on Friday. English finished 3-for-5 with two homers, a career-high four RBIs, a career-high five runs and one walk. He is the first Jayhawk with multiple home runs in a game this season and the first since Cooper McMurray on April 30, 2022 vs. West Virginia. His five runs scored are the most since Nolan Metcalf scored five runs on April 27, 2022 at Air Force.

• Elvis, a transfer from Cal, had three extra-base hits, including a home run and a career-high two doubles. He also added three RBIs and a career-high four runs.

• Cranford, an LSU transfer, hit his first career home run. He went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, a career-high-tying two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Cranford has hit safely in all six games this season.

• Leto, a fellow LSU transfer, also hit his first career home run. He finished 2-for-3 with the home run, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

• Reeder, a transfer from Cowley Community College, was the third Jayhawk to hit his first career homer on Sunday. He finished 2-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBIs, three runs and a walk.

• Shojinaga, a freshman, connected on his second home run of the season.

• After going 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Brooks has reached base safely in all six games this season.

• Jans had a career-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, two runs and a walk.

UP NEXT

The series finale against Oakland is set for Monday afternoon at The Depot at Cleburne Station. Kansas will be going for the four-game sweep and first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.