Off Duty Officer Killed in Crash

An off duty Newton police officer was killed in a single vehicle ATV crash Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Levi Minkevitch was driving a 2014 Can Am all terrain vehicle, driving in a ditch in rural Harvey County. He attempted to jump the ditch into an adjacent field. Minkevitch lost control and rolled the ATV into creek.

Minkevitch was transported to the hospital in newton where he died.

The crash happened just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon East of Harvest Hill Road and West of North Osage Road on Dutch Ave.

Sgt. Levi Minkevitch had been an officer with the Newton Police Department since 2013.

