Odd Behavior Lands Salina Man in Jail

Jeremy BohnMay 7, 2020

A Salina man is in jail after displaying odd behavior at a Salina gun store leading the store to call authorities.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were called to Wilson Security Solutions, 527 S. Broadway Blvd., in reference to a patron acting odd.

Kristoffer Augustine, 29, Salina, was in the store and in possession of a Taurus PT111 9mm hand gun. He was seeking assistance because the weapon was having issues. The store became suspicious and notified authorities, however, before they arrived, Augustine left.

Officers caught up with Augustine still in possession of the firearm, walking in the 1500 block of E. Crawford. It was learned that Augustine is a convicted felon and not to be in possession of a firearm.

Police also learned that the gun was actually registered to Jody Meyer, 34, Salina. Meyer reported that his gun was stolen overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday and said that he suspected Augustine was involved in stealing the weapon.

Augustine is arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a firearm.

The stolen gun is valued at $250.

