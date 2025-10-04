October Most Wanted Online

The new October list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, intimidating a witness, endangering a child, fleeing and eluding, forgery, theft, felony drug crimes, and more.