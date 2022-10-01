Salina, KS

October Most Wanted is Online

October 1, 2022

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list is online now.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault,  fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,612 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a dozen arrests.

The most wanted program was founded in July of 2000 through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted

