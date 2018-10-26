Salina, KS

Community Halloween Party Saturday at Fieldhouse

KSAL StaffOctober 26, 2018

The annual Salina Community Halloween Party is this weekend.

According to the City of Salina, the event will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse.

Featured entertainment will include Flying Debris Juggling and Comedy Show. Other activities include a Halloween costume contest with prizes, balloon artists, carnival games, and
trick or treating for children from community partners and businesses.

This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks and Recreation Department and is open to the entire family.

 

 

