It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina and Saline County students. It’s the last day of school.

Wednesday is the last day of classes at Salina USD 305 schools and USD 306 Southeast of Saline. Thursday is the last day classes for students in the USD 307 Ell-Saline school district.

Students are making summer plans with friends as the 2023 -2024 academic school year wraps up. They will get a couple of months off before returning back to school in August. USD 305 teachers return on August 5th, while students begin to return August 9th.

Free Summer Food Programs begin in about a week and a half. The Summer Food Program will operate June 3 – July 2, closed June 19.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.

Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Ave.

Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Ave.

Lunch will be served: