Library Ready For Summer

With school ending for area students, Salina Public Library is ready for summer.

Salina Public Library Head of Marketing Katie Zey tells KSAL News Summer at the Library kicks off this Friday evening.

The event this Friday night is from 5-7 on the library grounds. It will include games, face painting, prize giveaways, and hot dogs/chips.

Salina Public Library has a full summer of events and activities planned. Among other things, you can read for a chance to win. Salina Public Library is calling on the community to spend some time reading (or listening to) books this summer. They goal is 20,000 boos read.

Books in any genre and format can be counted. That includes hardbacks, paperback, e-books, audiobooks, and books read to others. You can read books from home, the library, the bookstore or wherever else you can find them.

Each book earns you a chance to win weekly prize drawings. Readers of all ages can either fill out a book log card at the library or fill out the form online. You are encouraged to enter books as you read them throughout the summer.

