OCCK Transportation Recognizes Driver Safety

OCCK Transportation is recognizing pleased recipients of the 2021 Driver Safety Recognition Awards. The organization honored 37 drivers with more than 166 years of safe driving.

According to OCCK, their Transportation Division Safe Driver Recognition and Award Program is designed to distinguish and honor OCCK Transportation drivers who have proven their skill in avoiding accidents and consistently perform their jobs in a safe and efficient manner. Recipients exemplify professional driver standards and a commitment to safety.

First Year Awards went to Amanda Coon, Garry Ginn, Dianna Graham, Stacy Greenwood, and Ernest Wilcher.

Two Year Awards went to Paul Callahan, Ricki Elliott, Kim Klucas, Doug Olson, Shirley Stockdale, and Kay Tappendick.

Three Year Awards went to Christina Burch, Gerald Funk, Leslie Greenemeyer, Scott Poulton, Leon Swanson and Melinda Wolfe.

James Bean, Don Burns, Tawnie Heard, Elizabeth McCormick, Timmy Morris, Clark Shenk, Dennis Smith, and Mark Stokes received Four Year Awards. Paula Downie received a Five Year Award.

Six Year Awards were given to Terrell Green, Shelley Hanchett, and Trudy Morton. Debbie Dragoo and Susan McMahan received their Eight Year Awards. Jason Tieking received his Nine Year Award.

Rena Bishop, Tim Dickinson, Paula Stark and Daniele Whitaker received Ten Year Awards. One driver received an Eleven Year Award: Larry Holmgren.

This program was created as authorized by the National Safety Council (NSC) Safe Driver Program. The NSC Safe Driver Awards are the recognized trademark of professional drivers who have proven their skills in avoiding accidents. They are the highest honor for professional safe driving performance. This program recognizes the number of years each eligible driver has worked without incident.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation, KanConnect, a regional fixed route, and GoConcordia, the newest program.