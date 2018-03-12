OCCK Transportation Provides Special Offer for St. Patrick’s Day Riders

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, will be offering a special gift for riders on Saturday, March 17th, in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day.

On Saturday, any rider wearing green, on Salina CityGo or OCCK Paratransit, will be able to ride free.

CityGo spans the city from North to South and East to West with five routes, noted by colors on route maps and bus stops: red, blue, yellow, green and purple. Service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 fixed bus stops citywide, plus two areas designated as “Wave and Ride”. Fares for the CityGo buses are $1 for a Single-Trip Pass (recommended for one-way trips), $2 for a Day Pass (recommended for round trips and transfers), $5 for a 6-Trip Ticket Book, and $35 for a Monthly Pass. Children 10 and under ride free with a fare paying adult.

OCCK offers Regional Paratransit, origin-to-destination, on-demand service for the general public throughout North Central Kansas including passengers with disabilities and seniors. Passengers seeking Paratransit services in Salina are required to meet medical eligibility due to fixed route regulations. Riders will be picked up at their address and dropped off at their destination. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Salina only). Fares are $2 per person each way in Saline County and 10-cents per mile outside Saline County. Personal Assistants ride free. Children, 10 and under, ride free when accompanied by an adult and must have an age appropriate car seat. To schedule rides, call the OCCK Transportation office at (785) 826-1583.