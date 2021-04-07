Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Overcast and Breezy

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 43 °

OCCK Transportation Offering Online Scheduling

Todd PittengerApril 7, 2021

 OCCK Transportation is offering a new option for scheduling rides on services, including Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene, Med-A-Van, and the discounted taxi ride programs.

According to the organization, riders are now able to use the online reservation form found under “Ride” on the website at www.salinacitygo.com to schedule rides for Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene, Med-A-Van, and the discounted taxi ride programs.  Previously, the only option was by phone.

“We’ve been working hard to improve the quality of service and convenience for all of our paratransit riders,” said Angela Sanchez, Administrative Coordinator for OCCK Transportation. “By offering an online scheduling option, we are bringing significant improvements to our paratransit experience.”

All paratransit services do have an application process.  New riders must be approved before scheduling.  Existing riders that are already approved can use the online form at any time.  Questions can be directed to the Transportation Office at 785.826.1583, option 6.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

‘Pen falters after Junis̵...

The Royals' bullpen, which has been lights-out to start the season, ran into trouble by the na...

April 7, 2021 Comments

Local Rural Vaccination Clinics Pla...

Top News

April 7, 2021

OCCK Transportation Offering Online...

Kansas News

April 7, 2021

Local Woman Named To State Board

Top News

April 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

OCCK Transportation Offer...
April 7, 2021Comments
2021 Fishing Regulations,...
April 7, 2021Comments
Woman Sets Fire to House
April 7, 2021Comments
Governor Signs In-Person ...
April 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices