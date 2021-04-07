OCCK Transportation Offering Online Scheduling

OCCK Transportation is offering a new option for scheduling rides on services, including Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene, Med-A-Van, and the discounted taxi ride programs.

According to the organization, riders are now able to use the online reservation form found under “Ride” on the website at www.salinacitygo.com to schedule rides for Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene, Med-A-Van, and the discounted taxi ride programs. Previously, the only option was by phone.

“We’ve been working hard to improve the quality of service and convenience for all of our paratransit riders,” said Angela Sanchez, Administrative Coordinator for OCCK Transportation. “By offering an online scheduling option, we are bringing significant improvements to our paratransit experience.”

All paratransit services do have an application process. New riders must be approved before scheduling. Existing riders that are already approved can use the online form at any time. Questions can be directed to the Transportation Office at 785.826.1583, option 6.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.